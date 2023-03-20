A MOTORBIKE has been seized by police after reports of antisocial behaviour in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say that following reports off an off-road bike being driven around Woodthorpe over the last week, officers from the York West Neighbourhood Policing Team found and seized what is believed to be the offending vehicle on Saturday (March 18).
A police spokesman said: "The owner has been reported for numerous traffic offences.
"Thank you to the public for your continued support in reporting these incidents to us."
