The incident happened earlier today and has caused major distruption to services from Newcastle, Darlington and York.

LNER has announced that the 22.00 London Kings Cross to Newacstle service due to arrive at 01.49 has been cancelled.

So too has the 22.05 train from Kings Cross to York due to arrive at 00.20.

LNER said: "Customers are advised to board the 22:35 service to #Doncaster where we are arranging replacement bus service."