Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public on Saturday (March 19) as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire nearly five years ago.

Police Project Servator officers at Kings Staith in York city centre (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesman said: "Our specially trained Project Servator officers popped up on Saturday afternoon in York.

"You can easily spot our Project Servator deployments, but can you spot the plain clothes officers who were with them? They were helping to keep you safe whilst you enjoyed our beautiful city.

Thank you to everyone that took the time out of their day to speak to our officers.

"Please help us by staying vigilant and reporting anything suspicious."

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.