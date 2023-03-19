TRAIN services are at a standstill between York and Darlington this evening after a person was hit by a train.
The incident has affected LNER, Cross Country and Transpennine Express services on the East Coast Mainline.
LNER said: "A person has been hit by a train between York and Darlington. All lines are currently closed to allow the emergency services to safely attend to the incident.
"Trains running between these stations may be cancelled or revised.
"Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.
"If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."
LNER said rail replacement buses have been requested to run as follows:
2 x York Pullman coaches will run between York and Northallerton
2 x York Pullman coaches will run between York and Darlington
"Customers who wish to defer their journey tonight and travel tomorrow, Monday 20 February, may do so using their original tickets," it added.
