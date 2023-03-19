The incident happened on the East Coast Mainline between York and Darlington.

The line was closed earlier but reopened mid-evening.

Passengers reported delays of more than two hours.

However, LNER said trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised, and it said major disruption was expected until the end of the day.

The incident affected LNER, Cross Country and Transpennine Express services on the East Coast Mainline.

LNER said earlier: "A person has been hit by a train between York and Darlington. All lines are currently closed to allow the emergency services to safely attend to the incident.

"If you've been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."

LNER said rail replacement buses have been requested to run as follows:

2 x York Pullman coaches will run between York and Northallerton

2 x York Pullman coaches will run between York and Darlington

"Customers who wish to defer their journey tonight and travel tomorrow, Monday 20 March, may do so using their original tickets," it added.