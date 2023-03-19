Genuine officers have stepped up patrols in Harrogate following the incident yesterday evening.

North Yorkshire Police is urging anyone with information about the pair or has dashcam or doorbell video recording that could help track the pair to contact the force.

Detectives areworking with neighbouring forces to try and find the bogus officers.

A force spokesman said the pair were in an unmarked black car when they approached the boy, who was pushing an electric scooter in Bilton at 7.20pm on Saturday.

They “seized” the scooter and drove off with it after mounting the pavement in their car.

The spokesman said: “It has caused a great deal of distress and anger both to him and his family.

“Despite extensive enquiries including a trawl of CCTV in the area, the suspects have yet to be tracked down.”

The men were white, of medium build, with tattoos on their arms, and wearing black police-style clothing including combat trousers.

The car they were driving was black and possibly a Ford Mondeo or Ford Focus.

North Yorkshire Police are checking with other forces in case the pair came into North Yorkshire to carry out the crime.

Anyone who can help the investigation should contact detectives via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Cimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by making an online report.

Please quote reference number 12230049556 when providing details about this incident.