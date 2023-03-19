FIREFIGHTERS from five fire stations have been dealing with a house fire all afternoon in a North Yorkshire village.
The blaze in a two-storey house in Finghall near Bedale started at lunchtime.
North Yorkshire fire crews from Leyburn, Northallerton, Richmond and Boroughbridge were joined by colleagues from Darlington with their aerial ladder.
The latest details are that 10 solar panels on the roof have been isolated.
