Thome Beattie's family reported him as missing at 8pm on Friday and officers are concerned for his safety.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said there have been no confirmed sightings of him or any telephone or online contact from him for more than 24 hours.

Thomas, who comes from Strensall, is white, 5ft 7in tall, slim build, short dark brown hair that is slightly greying at the sides, and he has stubble on his face.

Officers believe he is wearing a dark green puffa-style jacket, a black long-sleeved top with a navy-coloured t-shirt over the top, black jeans, and he was carrying a rucksack.

If you have seen Thomas or someone who matches his description over the weekend, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1.

If you see him, call 999 so police can make sure he is safe and well.

Please quote reference number 12230048487 when providing details.