Teach Me Happy in Dunnington says its paddock will be home to a sensory garden, willow tunnel, raised beds, polytunnel and a bug hotel.

School director Adele Lord-Laverick said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been chosen by TRU as a community project and cannot wait for it all to be completed, hopefully as early as May.

"Our children absolutely love outdoor learning and to have this space will make such a difference to them, allowing us to further meet their special educational needs in a creative and inspiring way.”

Together with fellow director Georgina Gowthorpe, she teaches children who can attend for up to 16 hours a week and have accession to a farm in Bubwith with horses, cows and the paddock.

Georgina said: “We had started our own growing and planting area with the children, they worked well together showing super resilience and cooperation in making a no-dig site for the seedings that are growing in pots over at our classroom in Dunnington.

"The polytunnel and raised beds take this to a whole new level and we can’t express how much this means to us and our children.”

Teach Me Happy provides education for pupils who may be at risk of exclusion from their school or find it difficult to be taught in a mainstream setting. They may have special education needs or disability or social, emotional or mental health issues.

TRU East Alliance is responsible for upgrading the Transpennine railway line between York and Leeds including electrification of part of it, new signalling and track maintenance and consists of Network Rail, J Murphy & Sons, VolkerRail, Siemens and Sutra. Volunteers from the company carry out community projects locally. The Dunnington project is due to start this month.