Since yesterday (Friday), the Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club has been enjoying its 11th Annual St Patrick’s Beer Festival.

The club is this year’s Club of the Year as judged by York CAMRA members.

The beer festival has free entry, with nine real ales and three ciders in addition to the main bar cask ales.

Last night saw music from NY UKES and today sees singer Oli Patto.

The popular event runs until midnight tonight and from 12-noon to 6pm on Sunday.

When the Press called early this afternoon, the venue was starting to fill up, with volunteers also keen to serve and please.

Gordon Rathbone of Bishopthorpe was delighted with his lunch and selection of beers.

“This is my local club. I love the atmosphere, the décor is good, the people that come in are all very friendly. The bar is cheaper than others in the village,” he said.

Chris Attwood of Acaster Malbis had come with friends.

“We have been here before many times. There#s a good atmosphere, nice people and we can come by bus,” he said.

Rob Bailey was having a wonderful time with a group of friends.

“I have been to this festival for years. It’s brilliant every year. I love the choice of beers, the relaxed atmosphere and the food.”

Gavin, Teddy, Penny and Lissy say the club is great for kids.

Meanwhile drinkers were also looking forward to rugby on a large screen.

Photos of previous festivals were also displayed in the club house.

“We are having a great family day out,” said mum Penny.

Dean Sharman added: “We have just started. It’s going to be great.”