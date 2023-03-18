Sutton upon Derwent Village Hall is hosting the tenth annual beer festival, which also includes a giant rugby screen.

The Sutton Beer Festival is a fundraiser for the Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club and the Sutton upon Derwent Village Hall.

Cricket club chairman Martin Smith says there is always plenty for the club to spend money on, such as new equipment.

“It’s a great event to provide us with out of season funds,” he said.

“We get support from the sponsors and the volunteers go a great job setting everything up. They will be back tomorrow (Mother’s Day) to clean up and still cook dinner for their wives.”

In the kitchen Pam Street and Pat Penny were cooking delicious sausages to make sandwiches.

In the main hall, Ash Johnson said he was having a wonderful time.

“I come every year. There’s always a great range of beers. I am also looking forward to a great day of rugby.”

Glyn, landlord of the Grey Horse Inn in nearby Elvington joked he was checking out the beers.

He was also with friends celebrating the 43rd birthday of Emma Yates.

Emma was enjoying a citra beer, as was Phill Norris, while Carol Norris enjoyed cider.

It was early afternoon when The Press called but the festival runs until 8pm.