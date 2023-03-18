Craig Wharton, 35, of Fishergate, was jailed for nine months after he admitted carrying an offensive weapon in Spurriergate, York, and using threatening or abusive behaviour. He was ordered to pay a £187 statutory surcharge.

Valentin Bindar, 33, of Redeness Street, central York, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and obstructing police on James Street. He was disqualified for a further 12 months and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Mary Jane Allan, 35, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition she does six months’ alcohol dependency treatment and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities after she admitted burgling a house. She was also ordered to pay £350 compensation and made subject to a two-year restraining order to protect a woman.

Keiron Lesley Parker, 27, of Huntington Road, York, was jailed for 12 months after he admitted two offences of breaching a restraining order. He was made subject to a restraining order aimed at protecting a woman for a further three years and ordered to pay a £187 statutory surcharge.