Ruth Crabtree abandoned her real name for a day and donned the garb of the wealthy villainess in Dodie Smith’s book, The One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

She even had a dalmatian with her, though there was never any danger Mildred would end up as a fur coat.

Ruth was just one of many staff and children at the school in Fulford Cross dressing up for Red Nose Day to raise funds for Comic Relief and the Shelter Box charity.

The school set a theme of World Book Day and pupils dressed up as story characters.

“It was the perfect way for the children to explore some of their favourite authors, raise much needed funds and have lots of fun,” said Ruth.