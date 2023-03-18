The force issued a statement on the 14th anniversary of the York chef’s disappearance.

Detectives suspect she was murdered, but neither her body, nor any indication of her being alive have ever been found.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Claudia’s loved ones at this very difficult and poignant time of year.

Claudia’s family, friends and the wider public can be assured that all new information is carefully, and thoroughly, assessed by the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Police Cold Case Review Unit.

"Any information that is assessed as being credible and capable of development will be acted upon. This is hopefully demonstrated by the enhanced policing activity which took place in late 2021."

In 2021 police spent several days searching gravel pits near Sand Hutton.

The statement continued: "Whilst the investigation remains reactive, North Yorkshire Police is committed to providing the answers that those closest to Claudia need. We are reaching out once again to the public to assist us in our ongoing efforts to find those answers.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 1, and pass details to the Force Control Room.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form on their website. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court.

Please quote “Claudia Lawrence” when providing details."

The appeal for information is also available on the force's major incident public portal: https://orlo.uk/luk15