AN ICONIC shop in York city centre - thought to be one of the oldest in Britain - has closed its doors for the final time.
Banks Music Room, in Lendal, ceased trading yesterday.
The music shop used to stocks musical instruments, sheet music, and vinyl records.
According to York Explore Library and Archive, Banks Music Room is thought to be the UK's oldest music shop.
It first opened in Blake Street in 1756 under the ownership of Thomas Haxby before changing hands and moving to various locations across the city centre.
The shop has been in its current location, in Lendal, since 1985.
Musicroom was part of the Hal Leonard group, which confirmed the closures last month as part of plans to restructure its business in the UK and Ireland.
