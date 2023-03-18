AN ART gallery in York city centre is staging its final exhibition before closing down.
The Village Gallery in Colliergate will close next month after five years in the street.
Its last exhibition, 'The Curtain Descends,' features a range of works by local artists who have previously exhibited there.
Signs say the gallery is closing down 'due to retirement, relocation and end of lease.'
The gallery, co-owned by Simon Main, has staged 40 exhibitions showcasing more than 100 Yorkshire artists over the years.
