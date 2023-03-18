The Maltings at Tanners Moat has been declared Cider Pub of the Year for 2023 by the York regional branch.

York CAMRA chairman Chris Tregellis says cider has typically lacked the interest that real ale attracts, but recently interest has “grown substantially.”

“This year has been really different. Many more of our 1100 members voted in the cider pub category.

“York is not known for cider, like the West country, but we are seeing more support for it,” he said.

The Phoenix is York CAMRA's Pub of the Year

CAMRA has already declared the Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club its Club of the Year and the Phoenix in George Street, York, Pub of the Year.

In addition to real ale, CAMRA also champions ‘real’ cider and perry, not ‘industrial’ cider.

CAMRA defines real cider or perry as being fermented from the whole juice of fresh pressed apples, without using concentrated or chaptalised juices.

Chaptalised is where sugar is added to boost the alcohol level to an unnatural level before it is diluted with water to the desired alcohol content for sale.

York CAMRA salutes Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club

Chris continued: “Anyone who knows the pub scene in York knows the fantastic efforts Shaun (Collinge) has put in to make the Maltings one of the best pubs in York. Not only can you enjoy fantastic real ale but the real cider is also top quality and excellent.

“His support for local brewers is second to none and exemplifies what makes the Yorkshire beer scene so special.”

Just before Shaun was presented with a certificate, other CAMRA members told the Press what they like about the Maltings.

Steve Cobb said: “This pub is the best all-rounder in York. The whole deal is fabulous. The bar is fantastically clean as well. There’s brilliant lunchtime food and the best chips in York.

Bishopthorpe and Sutton upon Derwent stage beer festivals

Brian Davis said: “This is a great pub for real ale and cider. The local musicians that perform here are also really good.”

Pat Burlingham said: “I like the way they run a tight ship. The tables are always clean. Shaun trains them well. There are never glasses left on the table.

Jean Pulleyn said: “Shaun was one of the real ale pioneers. Shaun and Maxine have been here for such a long time.”

Since the early 1990s, in fact.

The Maltings pub in York marks 30th anniversary - photos

Steven Spencer praised the pub for its cider selection, which on last night (Friday) featured 6 scrumpy ciders, two draft ciders, plus bottles.

He said: “It’s a really good place to drop in. It’s always busy. It’s always vibrant. It’s always good to have a lot of tourists in without the pub losing its character.”

Shaun thanked the CAMRA members for the award, commenting: “I’m elated.”

He also laid on a fine buffet and yes, the chips were good, as were the sandwiches!