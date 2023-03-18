Seventy properties in York are without electricity this morning after a power cut in their area.
The power loss may affect plans to prepare lunch and midday meals as Northern Powergrid is warning it will take a couple of hours to resolve.
The utility company is reporting an "unexpected problem with the cables or equipment" serving houses to the south of Osbaldwick Lane, east York.
It estimates that work to repair the problem will be concluded by 1.30pm.
