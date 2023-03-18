Perfect if you're taking a trip to the pub this weekend, this quiz will let you brush up on some of that pub quiz knowledge.

With 10 fun questions, the pub quiz will get your brain cogs working and put your general knowledge skills to the test.

Take last week's quiz now: Pub Quiz March 11: How smart are you? Test your knowledge

From movies, sports, music, history and even a little bit of science, we've got all the topics covered.

So if you think you have what it takes to be the pub quiz master, find out now and take our quiz.

Now that you've put your brain to the test, you'll want to start revising hard and start preparing for the next pub quiz.

Keep an eye out for the news and get ready for the next week's pub quiz.

How well did you score? Let us know in the comments below.