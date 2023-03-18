The swimming charity Surfers Against Sewage issued the alert as sewage leaks worsen amid heavy rainfall in recent days.

The sewage has leaked from major works and pipelines, seeing waste discharged into the sea.

Alerts have been issued for several top locations including Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk, one of the country's best-rated beaches on Tripadvisor.

Warning of the leaks, Surfers Against Sewage said: "Gorleston-on-Sea became popular in Edwardian times and is still a busy seaside resort. A number of sewer overflows discharge into the River Yare that flows to the sea at the northern end of the beach."

Other popular destinations include Brighton, Scarborough, Blackpool and Whitstable.

Massive rise in the amount of sewage leaked into waterways since 2016

Sewage in the country's waterways has been a point of contention in recent years with a huge increase in the amount of raw sewage being discharged.

Sky News reported that there had been a 2,553% rise in raw sewage leaks over the last five years.

Between 2016 and 2021 water companies discharged raw sewage into the waterways and sea for almost 10 million hours, the equivalent of 1,076 years.

With this said, here is the full list of beaches polluted by raw sewage.

The full list of beaches to avoid in the UK as leaked sewage pollutes top spots

Here is the full list:

Dhoon Bay

Spittal

Warkworth

Amble Links

Druridge Bay North

Druridge Bay South

Blyth South Beach

Tynemouth Cullercoats

Seaham Hall Beach

Seaham Beach

Seaton Carew North

Redcar Coatham

Redcar Granville

Redcar Stray

Marske Sands

Saltburn

Whitby

Scarborough North Bay

Scarborough South Bay

Bridlington South Beach

Heacham

Gorleston Beach

Southend Three Shells

Southend Jubilee Beach

Sheerness Canterbury

Minster Leas

Leysdown

West Beach, Whitstable

Tankerton

Herne Bay Central

Herne Bay

Sandgate

Hythe

St Marys Bay (Kent)

St Leonards

Bexhill

Normans Bay

Pevensey Bay

Seaford

Saltdean

Brighton Kemptown

Brighton Central - Brighton

Hove Lawn

Littlehampton

Bognor Regis East

Bognor Regis (Aldwick)

Pagham

Langstone Harbour

Eastney

Southsea East

Stokes Bay

Ryde

Seagrove

St Helens

Bembridge

Whitecliff Bay

Yaverland

Sandown

Shanklin

Lee-on-Solent

Hillhead

Cowes

Gurnard

Colwell Bay

Totland Bay

Pentewan

Dunster North West

Weston Main

Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay

Wharfe at Cromwheel - Ilkley Bathing Water

Southport

St Annes

St Annes North

Blackpool South

Blackpool Central

Blackpool North

Bispham

Cleveleys

Fleetwood

Morecambe North

Walney Biggar Bank

Walney Sandy Gap

Walney West Shore

A real-time interactive map of the beaches contaminated by sewage can be found on the Surfers Against Sewage website.