Officers from North Yorkshire Police responded to a one-vehicle collision that saw a cement mixer overturn on the A170 between Thirsk and Sutton Bank.

According to the emergency services, the road had to be closed for some time due to the complex operaion of removing the heavy vehicle on Thursday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Traffic alert - A170 blocked The A170 between Thirsk and Sutton Bank is closed due to an overturned cement mixer. As you can imagine, the road will be closed for some time while we work to recover the vehicle, so please plan your journeys accordingly."