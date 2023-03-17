Police have confirmed that a major A-road had to be closed after a cement mixer overturned on a stretch of road.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police responded to a one-vehicle collision that saw a cement mixer overturn on the A170 between Thirsk and Sutton Bank.
According to the emergency services, the road had to be closed for some time due to the complex operaion of removing the heavy vehicle on Thursday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Traffic alert - A170 blocked The A170 between Thirsk and Sutton Bank is closed due to an overturned cement mixer. As you can imagine, the road will be closed for some time while we work to recover the vehicle, so please plan your journeys accordingly."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here