Thomas James Marriott, 37, is alleged to have committed all the offences at the school on Bootham against a teenage girl some years ago.

All the offences are alleged to have occurred when he was in a position of trust towards the girl.

Marriott, of Churchstoke, Powys, Wales, did not enter a plea.

He faces three charges of sexual activity with a girl when he was an adult acting in abuse of a position of trust and four of inciting or causing a girl to engage in sexual activity when he was an adult acting in abuse of a position of trust.

His case was sent to York Crown Court to be tried by a judge and jury and he was released on unconditional bail.

He will appear before a judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 11 when he is expected to enter his plea.

A spokesperson for St Peter’s School, a private school with day and boarding pupils, said Marriott left the school several years ago.

They added: “The safeguarding of our pupils is of paramount importance to us. All of our staff receive rigorous training, and we work closely with statutory and advisory bodies to ensure that our approaches are thorough and up to date.”