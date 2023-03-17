The ballet company received a hugely warm welcome last June when it gave a sell-out performance at the theatre.

Now, with the war still raging back home in Ukraine, the 30-strong dance troupe will be back for a one-off fundraising gala performance on March 30.

But the dancers will also visit a local primary school, enjoy a special lunch with Ukrainian families based in York, go on a special tour of York Minster and take an evening river cruise provided by City Cruises.

A theatre spokesperson said a wide range of businesses in York and beyond had come together to ensure the ballet company received a warm welcome to the city once again.

"Eurostar and LNER have stepped in to arrange the company’s travel from France to York for the fundraising performance, while hotels within Hospitality Association York have kindly collaborated to offer 24 rooms for the company to rest their heads during their stay," they said.

"This includes The Grand, Middletons, No.1 by Guest House, Elmbank, York Pavilion, Marriott, Queens Hotel, Hampton by Hilton, Malmaison, Hilton York, Middlethorpe, and Mercure York Fairfield Manor Hotel, who have all generously offered their hospitality."

They said limited tickets now remained for the gala performance, which would be directed by Ivan Kozlov and offer an 'unmissable night of dance,' including excerpts from ballets Tribute to Peace, La Bayadere and Les Sylphides.

"Whilst the gala performance is almost sold out, there are still opportunities to support those who are unable to make it via Crowdfunder donations," they said.

"The funds raised will help to cover all the costs involved in the visit and ensure that the company are able to continue to spread the vital message of hope through their inspirational work."

Theatre Royal Interim Chief Executive Michael Slavin said it had been overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the city when Kyiv City Ballet made its visit to York last year and he was thrilled to be able to build on this ongoing partnership by inviting it back once again.

"They are an immensely talented group of artists and we are delighted to share our stage with them once more," he said.

Ekaterina Kozlova, Associate Director of Kyiv City Ballet, said: “Our visit to York last year was so special and we are so happy to be returning once again.

"We can’t wait to experience more of what the beautiful city of York has to offer, to meet people in the local community and share our work with audiences.”