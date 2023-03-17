The Grays Court Hotel and Bow Room is to launch a new seafood and champagne offering to be served in the daytime, starting on Saturday April 1.

Diners are promised a menu created using local seafood, caviar, freshly-shucked oysters and other classic dishes including steak tartare and cheese boards.

As York is twinned with Dijon in France, Grays Court wanted to introduce a little friendly competition between the nations. Drappier Champagne versus Nyetimber English Sparkling Wine and Exmoor Caviar versus Parisian Petrossian Caviar.

A soft launch of the menu took place at the hotel, sited close to the Minster, featuring an oyster shucking masterclass from Keith Thornton of Hartlepool based Hodgson’s Fish.

There was also a caviar station from Paris-based Petrossian and a vintage champagne and non-alcoholic champagne tasting.

Michelin-starred Head Chef Adam Jackson, and his kitchen team, prepared a tantalising array of seafood inspired delicacies including potted shrimps, halibut and cod brandade and salmon blinis.

For guests with a sweet tooth Malton-based Master Pâtissier, Florian Poirot, delivered delicious bespoke Macarons featuring Tarragon & Yuzu and Rose & Lychee.

Adam said of the seafood and champagne concept: “It’s something the city doesn’t do. It’s unique at this venue and no-one else has this garden.

Alex Stainsby, Food and Beverage Manager, confirms no-one else is showcasing seafood and sparkling wine and in such a breath-taking setting by York Minster.

He said: “So why not be the trailblazers? Great service, great produce and a great guest experience was the brief to the team when deciding what to do with our lunchtime offering this year.

“We are all very excited about the seafood and champagne concept and we knew we could make this unique and successful. We want to mirror the creativity and tastes from our Bow Room Restaurant into our lunchtime experience. Rain or shine we cannot to welcome our guests and look after and indulge them”.

Chloe Chataignon of Petrossian Uk said the Paris-based company has been working with Alex on his menus, which include using caviar.

Keith Thornton for Hodgson Fish, which has been operating since 1908 and serves almost all the Michelin-starred restaurants in the north, says oysters are increasingly popular.

He told the Press: “We have noticed a massive uptake in the past 12-24 months, they are a lovely addition to dining menus. People are starting to appreciated there are different oysters, they taste different according to where they are grown, the mineral content in the water works for different menus and clientele.”