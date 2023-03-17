Police are continuing to investigate an incident at Whitby in which a teenage boy ended up in intensive care.

It happened at Caedmon College just after midday on Monday (13 March).

A police spokesperson said: "The boy is still receiving treatment at hospital where his condition is now described as “stable”.

"He had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance after collapsing.

"Three teenagers arrested in connection with the investigation have been released while enquiries are ongoing to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Information and advice are available at new www.drinkdrughub.co.uk that will help to address some of the concerns raised during the past week.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference number 12230045465 when providing information."