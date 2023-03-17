Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at 14 train companies walked out again on March 16, and will again tomorrow (March 18), in a long-running row over pay, jobs and working conditions, which began in June last year.

Across Britain, between 40-50 per cent of normal services are expected to run this weekend, and from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2, as trains will not be at the usual depots overnight following each strike.

Here is a breakdown how each operator’s timetable will affect York Station passengers:

Northern:

Trains will only run on selected routes between Leeds and York, with an amended timetable between 7am to 7pm.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

TransPennine Express:

A reduced timetable will only operate between York and Huddersfield, and no bikes will be permitted on board.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer service and operations director for TransPennine Express, said: "This upcoming strike action by RMT will once again have a big impact on rail customers right across our network, and we will only be able to operate a small number of trains across certain routes.

“Anyone planning rail travel should seek alternative means and only make journeys if they are absolutely essential.”

Cross Country:

Just one train an hour will between Birmingham and York.

Mark Goodall, Director of Service Delivery said: "The latest round of strikes are set to cause further disruption for passengers at a time when we should be focusing on rebuilding confidence in rail."

LNER:

A limited timetable will be in operation, with just 16 trains across the London King’s Cross to Edinburgh (via York) route.

Mick Lynch, the RMT general secretary said: “The Government offered a pay proposal that’s 5 per cent for last year and 4 per cent for the coming year, which is way below the rate of inflation.

“But they’ve said all of those pay increases - which amount to pay cuts – have got to be funded by changes to our members’ working conditions.

“So it’s a self-funded pay rise really, and that’s very difficult for us because the conditions they’re putting on that deal are just not acceptable to our people.

“So we’re stuck in a deadlock really where the offer is underfunded, the conditions are not acceptable and we haven’t got a way forward.”

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, claimed the RMT has “blocked the chance to resolve this dispute” by not putting the latest offer to a vote of its members.

A Department for Transport spokesperson urged the RMT to “put the very fair offer to a democratic vote of their members”.