A YORK pub has closed its doors - but it looks set to reopen later under new management.
The Victoria, situated on the corner of Heslington Road and Cemetery Road, is in darkness this evening.
Signs on the doors state:"Currently closed due to new management takeover.
"Sory for any inconvenience. Hope to see you when we reopen."
The signs do not indicate when that might be, and nor does the pub's FAcebook page or website.
