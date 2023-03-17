The crash happened at around 2.20pm on Thursday, 9 March at the junction of Valley Road and Greenhowsyke Lane, in Northallerton.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the car, a mauve Citroen C2, was travelling along Valley Road from the direction of Bullamoor Road when it turned right at the mini roundabout into Greenhowskye Lane.

The rider of the mobility scooter, a man in his 60s, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

He died on Monday, March 13.

The driver, and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 30s, has attended a police station and been interviewed about the collision.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who:

• Was travelling in this area around the time of the collision and who has a dashcam fitted to the car with access to this footage

• Was travelling in this area around the time of the collision and who saw either vehicle

• Lives in this area and has either CCTV or a video doorbell fitted

• Businesses in this area who have either CCTV fitted

Anyone that can help with the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Investigation Team on 101.

Alternatively, you can email: Sarah.Burton@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to provide information anonymously, this can be done by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing information, use the North Yorkshire Police reference 12230043096.