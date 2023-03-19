Our archive photo today dates from 1907 and shows large trace horse Dobbin pulling a tram up Micklegate.

In the photo, the horse is just passing the junction with George Hudson Street, on its way to the top of Micklegate.

According to records, Dobbin used to stand outside Micklegate Post Office with his nose bag until required to lend his assistance in pulling the trams up the steepest hill in York.

At the top he would go no further, and on being released he would trot back down the hill to his nosebag and water.

Backhouse Nurseries can be seen behind the passenger's head.

The photo is from the City of York Council's Explore York Libraries and Archives.

Horse-drawn trams were a feature of York life at the turn of the last century.

However, by 1909, this mode of transport came to an end.

Horse-drawn trams served the city for 29 years - which was longer than the electric trams which replaced them.

