The Harrogate based legal firm, which employs 70, made the move as the foodbank reports rising need.

More than 3,500 referred people visiting their operation in Harrogate and Knaresborough in 2022 and the number of children fed increasing by 39% in one year alone.

Simon Morris, Managing Partner at Raworths said “People may not expect Harrogate to need a foodbank as it has a reputation as an affluent area, but the reality is, there are also areas which need extra support. In fact, everyone is feeling the pinch and looking to rein in their spending which also impacts charities. We believe this charity’s services are invaluable, so we really want to support and help where we can.”

The foodbank team also provides extra support including debt advice, mental health support, or benefits guidance to try and ensure they do not have to turn to the foodbank again in the future.

Dawn Cussons, Manager of Harrogate District Foodbank said “We’re delighted that Raworths chose us as their charity partner this year. We depend heavily on the generosity of our local community for donations, funds and, of course, our incredible volunteers whom we rely upon for everything from our warehouse and deliveries to signposting volunteers and welcomers."