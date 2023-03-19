Chef Aaron Craig said he is determined to bring a taste of Yorkshire to the menu at The Refectory Kitchen and Terrace.

The restaurant is nestled in the shadow of York Railway Station in the city's grande dame hotel, Principal York and is open to the public and hotel guests alike all year round.

The Principal York Hotel

Aaron invited The Press along to try out the menu and said he and his team place York at the heart of every menu every day, with ingredients consciously considered and locally sourced from the finest regional suppliers.

"When you have great produce it’s all about keeping it simple.

"We place York at the heart of everything we do," said Aaron.

"We spend a lot of time sourcing the finest regional suppliers and work with local suppliers whenever we can.

"We are so lucky in Yorkshire to have the best meat and some of the best fish in the UK.

"I’m proud that 95 per cent of my menus are based on Yorkshire produce, and it is a privilege to showcase what Yorkshire has got on a plate and serve guests a true taste of York."

Chef Aaron Craig has taken on the kitchens at Principal York Hotel (Image: Principal York)

He went on to say: "Before leaving the army in 2000, I had always dreamed of becoming a chef, so I worked around Yorkshire in some of the best hotels and restaurants in the county and UK.

"I would do a stage every year and I was really inspired by working for Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck, after which I worked as executive chef at the Five Red Star Rockliffe Hall. For the last eight years I have trained and worked at many five-star level hotels and I am bringing all this knowledge to The Refectory Kitchen with an aim to really innovate the menu and the offering."

Inside The Refectory restaurant (Image: Principal York)

On the night we went with the York ham hock terrine to start (£9) and the Winter vegan roll (£8) and for mains we plumped for the Wensleydale new season lamb with pea and broad bean tart and shepherd's pie (£24) and roasted squash risotto with Yorkshire blue cheese (£14).

The food was hearty and delicious with the local produce taking centre stage.

Diners are seated under a glass roof with plants and subtle lighting giving the sensation of being outdoors in the heart of the city while still being tucked away from the throng.

For desserts we went with the raspberry frangipane tart and ice-cream (£8); and an exceptionally good chocolate stout cake (£8), washed down with a bottle of Sauvignon blanc.

Chapter House Bar (Image: Principal York)

For the warmer months there's also an outdoor terrace and we finished off the night with a pint nextdoor in the Chapter House Bar which offers a range of signature drinks and York craft ales.

The restaurant is open for dinner from 6-10pm and taking bookings here.