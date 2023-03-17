The Queen o' t' owd Thatch at South Milford, near Tadcaster, which is known as The Thack and describes itself as a 'modern dining pub, with a seasonally changing menu, great Sunday lunch and pretty beer garden,'will serve its last meal next month under Kirsty Cheetham and Annie French.

The pair, who have run the pub for the past decade, said on its Facebook page that they had a 'very emotional announcement' regarding its future.

They said their 'period of time as custodians' would be coming to an end in April, much sooner than they had anticipated and hoped.

"Our lease was due to run out in June and we always planned to sign a new lease," they said.

"A rent increase combined with other financial challenges have forced this change of plan on us, very suddenly.

"The last three years have been tough. We all know this. For us, the last 14 months in particular have seen a series of financial knocks which the business has suffered and which we now have to concede have beaten us.

"The scandalous utilities situation has placed us in a position of running a deficit, and then last week we received a proposed rent increase which has made our ongoing business untenable. It’s simply how it is.

"Long story short, we have agreed with our landlords that we will be here for one last month."

They said they will potentially trade up to Sunday April 16, if they have stock still to serve.

"The pub won’t be closing down though - someone else will step in and take their turn as custodians of The Thack."

Customers reacted with sadness, with one posting: "So sorry to hear this, you have made such a huge difference to the village transforming the pub into such a welcoming beautiful place with such amazing food and hospitality. Heartbreaking for you after all that hard work."

Another said: "Sad news, you guys and the Thack have been such a central part of our village," while a third said: "How awful for you to have to take this very understandable decision. You have put so much into the pub raising its status so high in the culinary field."