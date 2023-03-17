Those were the words of Peter Mortimer, the man responsible for maintaining the original Terry’s factory clock, as he witnessed the iconic York landmark return to working order.

Peter, now aged almost 90, was responsible for maintaining the original Terry’s Clock Tower mechanism and was heartbroken when the factory closed in 2005 and the clock stopped.

But 18 years on he was there to see a new mechanism installed on Wednesday and given a VIP trip back up inside the tower to see it working once again.

Peter said: “It was a great moment to see the hands moving again and very special to go back inside the tower itself and up behind the clock faces."

The city landmark – once the timekeeper for thousands of factory workers – has not worked since chocolate production on the site ended in 2005.

The clock face being cleaned

The PJ Livesey Group, which converted the original factory building into apartments also converted the tower and commissioned experts from Smith of Derby to bring the clock back into working order.

The restored clock faces etched with the words ‘Terry’s York’ were re-installed in a complex operation three years ago and on Wednesday the intricate working mechanism was put in place.

At 12 on the dot, the giant hands started moving once again.

Peter was delighted to be there for the occasion.

It had been quite a feat to get the clock working again involving painstaking detective work to find the parts to get the distinctive hands moving again.

Peter said: "The mechanism is a wonderful feat of engineering and it was lovely to see it.

"The original mechanism disappeared and it is a tribute to the teams that how they have sourced identical parts to make it work again.

"It brought back happy memories. The mechanism takes care of itself and only really needs checking twice a year when the clocks changed.

Terry's clock keeping time for York once again

"Hopefully this one will tick away for another 100 years."

Peter maintained his connection with the Terry’s site even when the site closed, buying an apartment in the factory building which, like the Clock Tower itself, has been converted to apartments by heritage specialist the PJ Livesey Group.

He said: “I enjoy living here and I have been looking forward to this day for a long time and I am so pleased that I got to witness it.”

Also on site to see the clock switched back on were Robert and Marion Archibald who will soon be moving into an apartment in the Clock Tower.

They travelled from Chester for the day to witness the historic moment and Marion said: “It was a great occasion. Terry’s Clock Tower is a heritage landmark for York and we are so pleased the clock is working again.

“We feel very proud that, through the management committee, we will be the new custodians of such an important building.”

The restoration project was funded jointly by the PJ Livesey Group and Henry Boot Developments.

The clock tower will be opened as a small museum on a limited number of days each year to allow members of the public to see the clock mechanism and read information boards telling the story of Terry’s of York, which has been compiled by local resident Stan Young.

The clock stopped working when the giant Terry’s factory closed in 2005.

The former chocolate works fell into disrepair until property developer HBD acquired the site in 2013.