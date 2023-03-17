A video has been made in a digital campaign inspired by the fun social media videos created by agricultural university graduate Toby Miller, who joined the company as an intern in 2020.

He taught the team to dance, leading to videos that when viral on TikTok.

Last year, inspired by this the company produced an advert which won a major award in 2022.

Now, with Toby working full-time at HECK, the company has taken it a step further, with a lively music video, with the infamous dancing and sausages, which is being promoted on radio and social media.

Toby also appears in the video eating a hot dog, along with other staffers and Mabel the dog!

The music has been written by Neighbourhood Jukebox who have worked with stars including Rhianna and Lewis Capaldi.

Harrogate-based Alchemy Media are supporting a new collection of HECK videos across a combination of YouTube, TikTok & Meta, targeting cooking enthusiasts.

HECK co-founder Jamie Keeble said: “We are always trying to do things differently and show everyone the real personality of the business and the people behind it, most of whom are our own family and friends.

"I’m no natural when it comes to dancing but it was great fun learning the routines and seeing the whole thing come together, and we hope we’ll continue to put a smile on people’s faces. Watch this space Strictly!”.

HECK is based in Bedale and has been making bangers and burgers since 2013.