Take the stress out of Easter planning and book a relaxing mid-week mini break together. Whether it’s a one-night stopover or a four-night retreat, why not seize the opportunity to enjoy leisurely brunches, lazy morning wake-up calls, and soothing spa days at Solent Hotel and Spa. However you decide to spend your time, you’ll check-out feeling completely re-energised.

This package also includes a few extra special touches including a chilled bottle of champagne on arrival, a £30 per-person, per-night dinner allowance in the hotel’s award-winning restaurant as well as a full English breakfast on both mornings. Guests are also able to enjoy spa access throughout their stay and take advantage of a 10 per cent discount off any pre-booked treatments.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night stay start from £115 per person.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a two-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a three-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.

Based on two people sharing, prices for a four-night stay start from £110 per person, per night.

Easter Sunday lunches – taste the season

This Easter Sunday, let the hotel’s team of talented chefs do all the work and serve up a decadent spring-infused feast. Whether it’s a family get-together or a quick re-fuel after a wander around Fareham, Sunday lunch is always a good idea.

Packed full of locally sourced ingredients and flavours to suit all tastebuds, guests can enjoy a fantastic dining experience at the hotel’s award-winning restaurant. Choose from Roasted Topside of English Beef, Cranberry and Brie Wellington, or why not sample the Handmade Beef Burger? The roast dinner offering also includes all the traditional trimmings, from homemade Yorkshire puddings to a medley of seasonal vegetables.

Two-course Sunday lunch - £25 per person*

Three- course Sunday lunch - £29 per person*

*Subject to availability. Prices and ingredients may vary.

A family affair

School’s out, plans are in. For those searching for adventure in Fareham, Solent Hotel and Spa is an ideal holiday destination. The hotel also boasts the ultimate family-friendly ‘VI Little P’ package – expertly designed for little guests on-the-go. The group’s Signature family rooms include a great big king size bed for the adults and bunkbeds for children under the age of 12, so there’s plenty of space to unwind in after a busy day exploring.

Aiming to go above and beyond for their little guests, children will find a fun-filled welcome pack when they arrive. During their stay, each child gets their very own fluffy ‘VI Little P’ bathrobe, personalised cookie, fresh milk, tempting snacks and an exciting Easter-themed activity pack to keep them entertained throughout their visit. In the restaurant, young diners will find a delicious menu filled with all their favourite dishes. Solent also has a pre-bookable children’s cinema club, complete with beanbags and popcorn. And let’s not forget about the large indoor pool which offers children’s ‘splash times.

Who let the dogs in? – the pawfect getaway

As dog lovers, the team at Solent Hotel and Spa takes care of their four-legged guests from the moment they check-in to the moment they ‘wag’ their tail goodbye. Upon arrival, beloved pets receive their very own comfy bed as well as an exciting ‘Waggy Tails’ welcome pack – complete with food bowls, fresh water, toys, poop bags, blankets and personalised dog biscuits. Each of the dog-friendly rooms are conveniently located on the ground floor, with their own entrance, so guests and their furry best friends can come and go as they please.

All canine companions are more than welcome in the hotel bar and lobby areas, while also enjoying the outdoor space surrounding the property.

Finally, for every dog that stays, Solent is donating 50 per cent of the surcharge to Dogs Trust.

Things to do this Easter

During your stay at Solent Hotel and Spa, there’s plenty to see and do, from local landmarks and historic sights to unique and memorable moments.

First on your list of activities during your stay should be the Solent Sky Museum, a wonderful monument to the Solent region’s importance to the world of aviation between 1910 and 1960. The museum depicts the incredible story of aviation in Hampshire, with more than 20 aeroplanes from the area’s golden age. Visitors can sit in jet fighter cockpits and walk through the giant Sandringham Flying Boat.

Along with its history of aviation, the city of Southampton has a storied place in the world of naval engineering, as the famous Titanic set sail from Southampton’s White Sail Dock. The museum tells the ship’s tragic tale with a fascinating interactive exhibition.

For families, you’ll find the fantastic Peppa Pig World at Paulton Park. Renowned as the UK’s number one family theme park, Paulton Park is home to over 70 rides and attractions in over 140 acres of beautiful New Forest parklands.

