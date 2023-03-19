Michael Lambourne lived and worked in the city for around eight years, featuring in a range of shows at York Theatre Royal including Wind in The Willows, The Railway Children and Two Planks.

"I adore the city of York, my daughter Heidi was born at York Hospital and at every opportunity I return to Yorkshire," he said.

"I loved engaging with the community via productions and running workshops for many years on the theatres behalf," he added.

Two years ago, Michael was diagnosed with cancer and has since made a full recovery. But, he said he wants to give back to a charity that supported him through the diffcicult period of his life.

So, he has set himself the challenge of taking part in the London Marathon in April this year to raise money for the Lymphoma Action charity.

Michael, 42, said: "At the time I was diagnosed, we were in the height of the Covid outbreak so it was a whirlwind of masks and medicine.

Michael Lambourne on stage (Image: UGC)

"I was performing in a show at the time and was convinced it was the shoes I was wearing which prompted the pain in my back. I could not have been more wrong.

"I was a healthy man of 40 with no history of illness, but over a very short period I lost feeling in my leg and even walking 100m became a struggle.

"Had I not listened to the advice of my wife Katie and sought an MRI scan, then I’m in little doubt I’d be in a far worse position than now, perhaps gravely so.

"Now that it's passed, I’m hoping to give my thanks to both those who cared for me and the charity which helps others with similar diagnosis to myself."

Since his recovery, Michael said he has discovered his diagnosis prompted other people he knew to check out their own health more closely - so he would like to spread that message further.

"Don’t dwell on a problem, get it seen to. It’s a sad fact that every 27 minutes someone is diagnosed with Lymphoma, it’s also the most common cancer in 15-24 year olds, a time when we think we are indestructible," he added.

Michael is hoping to raise £2,000 for the charity and has so far hit just over £500. To support his efforts, visit his donation page online at: bit.ly/3JMnTIl

Michael, who played the Baddie Abbanazzer in Harrogate Theatre's Aladdin last year, is now in the process of creating a theatre show about this episode of his life - which is based around the East Anglian folktale of Black Shuck.