The office in the Hudson Quarter’s HQ Building, has 13 staff, including 9 investment managers.

The opening was carried out by the Lord Mayor of York, David Carr, and Lady Mayoress, Mrs Linda Carr.

They were joined by company staff and other private client advisory firms.

JM Finn CEO Hugo Bedford says the new office building delivers a “fantastic space” for staff and clients, helping JM Finn position itself as the local wealth management firm.

Head of Yorkshire, Andrew Aitken, said: “We will always meet clients where is most convenient for them but we also recognise that other client advisers require accessibility, so with that in mind, we felt the need to have an office that worked for both, whilst also giving us space to expand as we look to grow the team.”

JM Finn looks after £680m for 1,400 clients in Yorkshire, with it titled Wealth Manager of the Year at the Yorkshire Financial Awards 2022.

Nationally, it employs over 100 investment professionals, managing £10.2bn for over 18,500 clients. Based in London, it also has regional offices in Bristol, Bury St Edmunds, Winchester and York.

