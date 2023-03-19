1079 Fitness on the A1079 in Pocklington has just undergone an extensive refurbishment with the business closed for just five days as company director Eddie Sykes and his team worked tirelessly day and night to complete it on time.

The gym now has a new mezzanine floor and a complete new look inside.

Customers at the reopening on Saturday, March 11, got to try out the new cardio suite and 14 pieces of brand new industry-leading weights equipment. DJ Shanksy from York was also there all day playing live music to the entire gym while members trained.

Eddie said: "As well as reinvestment into our local area and bringing something exciting to our surroundings, my aim has always been to make 1079 Fitness into a premier training facility suitable for everyone of all levels of fitness.

"We have something for everyone in the gym. From cardio, to functional training equipment, to free weights and resistance machines. We accommodate all fitness levels, shapes and sizes no matter on experience.’’

1079 Fitness on the A1079 in Pocklington has had an extensive refurbishment (Image: Eddie Sykes)

The gym initially opened as Fitness Connection 1079 back in 2015 but has since gone from strength to strength including an initial refurbishment and rebrand during the first Covid lockdown in 2020.

Eddie said: "I have been in the health and fitness industry for a long time now and I live and breath it. I love it!

"I am so lucky to do a job in which I enjoy so much. Seeing our members of all ages working out each day and keeping healthy is really nice to see. I am really proud to be able to offer such good facilities to everyone. At the end of the day, as an independent owned gym, without our members there would be no gym. I thank them all for their continued support over the years and for the years to come."

The gym took a big hit in Covid-19 as did the industry and unfortunately we never really recovered. By making the gym a better ace to workout and making more space in the gym I hope to be able to attract and accommodate more members. Even with all the new kit we still have space.’’ The business employs eight members of staff and prides itself on 'non-contract affordable memberships ethos'.

If you’d like to book a tour of the gym or are interested in becoming a member please call 01759 305660 or email enquiries@1079fitness.co.uk. You can visit the gym on Facebook and Instagram while their website is being updated.