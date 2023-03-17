Time to chase Tories out once and for all

IN his pre-budget column (Taking stock on budget day: UK economy 'promising but precarious), Julian Sturdy MP writes as if the previous 13 years have not happened, as if the Tories have just rocked up to right all the wrongs visited upon the nation.

Thirteen years of Tory misrule have brought the country to its knees. Thirteen years of Tory misrule have enabled the most corrupt government in British political history. Thirteen years of Tory misrule have destroyed our country’s global standing. Sturdy can virtue signal all he likes but the voters of York Outer will not be fooled. It is time to chase these blue-rosetted charlatans out of town once and for all.

Dr Daniel Roy Connelly

PPC for York Outer

True & Fair Party

Thanks for the story

I ENJOYED the double-page spread about York Aerodrome (The Press, March 14).

In 1999 the Yorkshire Air Museum published a book entitled The Airport That Never Was - the story of Clifton Airfield, York by the Museum’s newsletter editor, Norman Spence, who died a few weeks ago.

Now out of print, this volume throws more light and detail on this slice of York history.

The aerodrome boasted a well-appointed ‘Deco-esque’ clubhouse, long gone.

Derek Reed

Middlethorpe Drive

York

Support the NSPCC

The NSPCC supports thousands of children across the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber and the rest of the UK every week.

Our practitioners support children and families through difficult times, our Childline counsellors help young people when they feel they have nowhere else to turn, while our Helpline staff offer support to adults concerned about the safety of children.

Locally, our campaigns teams and Schools Service staff and volunteers are working in communities near you to share vital messaging to adults and children which can help keep them safer and improve their lives.

Many are surprised that the NSPCC relies on public donations for around 90 per cent of its funding, which makes the work of our fundraising staff and volunteers absolutely essential to continue our vital work.

We understand that with the cost of living crisis making life financially difficult for many across the country, people may feel unable to support the NSPCC through a regular charitable donation.

However, there is an alternative.

By leaving a gift in your will to the NSPCC, you can help to share the most powerful gift with future generations – the gift of a safe and happy childhood.

You can make sure that more children are safe and supported.

Your gift will help us stop abuse, neglect and exploitation. It will fund Childline and Helpline, education programmes in schools across the region and help us invest in community projects that support families facing tough times, equipping them with the skills to nurture happier childhoods.

Details on how to leave a gift in your will to the NSPCC and ensure we continue to be there for children for years to come are available at www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us

Katy Scott

NSPCC Supporter Fundraising Manager

Some thoughts...

* THANKS to weak kneed, inept management at the BBC, who should have sacked both Gary Lineker and cohorts, Lineker considers himself now untouchable, free with others to pontificate controversial opinions at will - an utter disgrace.

* When the Government is having to bribe people to find work it somewhat contradicts the view held by Labour that people cant afford to live.

* When doctors titled as "juniors" are seen arriving for work in vehicles costing over £60,000 it makes their claim of hardship appear somewhat insulting to those in society who live, without complaining, on half the cost of the car.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby