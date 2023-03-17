Figures released by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) reveal that the cathedral welcomed 620,591 visitors for worship and tourism last year.

That was up by 133 per cent on the figure of 266,183 in 2021 and not far short of the cathedral’s record visitor number of 706,484 in 2019.

The increase helped the cathedral to rise from 80th to 49th position in ALVA’s listing.

Barbara George, Director of Visitor Experience at York Minster said the figures were 'great news for the team at York Minster and a tribute to their energy, resilience and commitment after a tough couple of years.'

She said: "Great hospitality is at the heart of everything we do and it is reassuring that so many people made the journey to York to visit the Minster last year. We will continue to work hard to deliver a world-class welcome for all of our visitors.”

The news comes as the Minster prepares for the Royal Maundy Service on Thursday April 6 in the presence of the King and Queen Consort.