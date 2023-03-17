You Little Beauty, at 15A Main Street, Fulford, came top in the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Owner, Jenni Hodgson said this “makes us incredibly proud.”

Jenni continued: “We are a small and close team of four and we were all thrilled about this, as it’s such a big achievement.

“You Little Beauty is a quirky and friendly salon and extremely popular with locals from Fulford and surrounding areas of York.

“It has a huge sense of a community hub in the salon. Everyone feels very welcomed and we pride ourselves in the quality of beauty services we offer.”

Jenni opened You Little Beauty in August 2017 and has grown over the years with a close-knit team, who each have a strong passion for the beauty industry, all specialising in different areas.

It includes artistic nail art by Charlotte Crosby, lash lifting treatments and individual lash extensions by Jenni Hodgson, intimate waxing treatments, spray tans and brows by Drew Dixon, and Collette Willets, aesthetic practitioner.

Jenni added: "We have big hopes and excited for the remaining months of 2023 adding a new team member and new beauty treatments will be introduced."