We have seen that the witch hunt with Boris over 'Partygate' is still not resolved but the leader of the inquiry is to take up a senior post in the Labour Party.

Accusations of bullying by Tory ministers are still not proven but making headlines on the BBC.

If you want to become a member of a political party you pay an annual fee. The BBC are making every licence payer a paying member of the left wing of the Labour Party by spouting their rhetoric over the media and giving no one a choice in the matter.

The whole system wants to close down - the licence fee should be stopped and the BBC be made to work to achieve its finances, but with today's staffing I very much doubt that they could achieve such a goal.

TJ Ryder,

Acomb,

York

... THE Gary Lineker debacle does rather well in illustrating the inconsistency and hypocritical double standards of the society in which we now live.

Regardless of the subject on which he has offered his views, the squeals and squawks with regard to freedom of speech being bandied about are risible.

The same people who now scream “freedom of speech” were only recently deriding and seeking to silence the author J K Rowling because of her not unreasonable views on sexuality and gender.

Similarly, those who have never ever caused offence in their lives, yet have become impossibly confused at the instruction to not use “he” or “she”, but rather “they” or “them”, are now roundly condemned for being something or other “phobic”.

We all know these warriors, the type of person who spends their life looking for the next thing to be offended by.

Meanwhile we, the silent majority, just seek to live what must seem to the woke warriors our mundane existences.

Now we endure the added burden of tip toeing around modern-day hyper sensitivities.

Of course, Gary Lineker has the right to freedom of speech, just as he has the right to not be a freelancer if he finds himself unable to adhere to his terms of engagement.

Robin Dickson,

Haxby Road,

York

---

Feedback for York Cycling Campaign

HAVING just come across the document that York Cycle Campaign have put together, I'd like to congratulate them on a very well produced, well argued campaign document.

However (you knew this was coming, right?) a few points to be made:

1) The document takes York council to task for 'consulting' rather than 'engaging' with the people of York. York Cycle Campaign does the same. It has produced a set of 42 proposals and has no contact address that I can find for feedback. I presume they don't care what people think?

2) They compare York to Ghent several times - Ghent has a wonderful cycle policy apparently with no issues at all, and shows this with pictures of empty streets and pairs of cyclists not getting in the way of pedestrians at all. Have the campaign never seen York centre on a busy Saturday? To suggest it would be safe to mix pedestrians walking randomly without looking with cyclists weaving in and out is nothing short of ludicrous.

3) They mention how old and vulnerable people could be encouraged to cycle if the streets were safer, but make no mention that I can see of those same old and vulnerable people being scared of being knocked over by bicycles on the pavements. How would these 42 points cater for people like that? It isn't like this is theoretical, it has happened.

4) As to suggesting that you could move your sofa on your bicycle. Well, maybe if you are young, fit and enthusiastic; but let's keep an air of reality here. And what if you've banned all motor deliveries within the walls of York and something really cannot arrive by bike (any examples of delivering an Aga by bike?), what then?

I would have happily put all these points to the campaign directly. Since they clearly did not want feedback, I thought the The (excellent) Press would a good route.

Clive Tiney,

Haxby,

York