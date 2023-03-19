The University of York announced last year that it is naming its new college after Ugandan David Kato, a former student who was murdered and who went to the university in 2010 for six months as a Protective Fellow on the Human Rights Defenders Programme at the Centre for Applied Human Rights (CAHR).

His time at York provided respite from his role in Uganda as a human rights activist, and his legacy supports the University’s continued commitment to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities (LGBT+).

David was murdered in Kampala in 2011, weeks after winning a court victory over a tabloid paper that called for homosexuals to be killed.

The university officially opened the David Kato College on their Campus East on Tuesday (March 14) with a panel discussion with Paul Gready, co-director of the University’s Centre for Applied Human Rights; Emmy-award-winning producer of investigative films on human rights abuses, Karim Shah; and Fawzia Ehsani, a recent York graduate who is a refugee Scholar from Afghanistan.

The discussion was followed by a formal reception and the opening of an exhibition curated by the University’s Centre for Applied Human Rights The event was anchored by the University’s 60th anniversary, and as well as celebrating David’s life and legacy, reflected on the importance of the University’s research partnership with UNESCO and the launch of their new Sanctuary Fund.

At the event, the University of York’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “It is an enormous pleasure to welcome you all to celebrate the opening of the David Kato College, which is the University’s 11th college.

“As a University of Sanctuary, we pride ourselves on offering a welcoming and safe place for refugees, asylum seekers and other people who have been forced to leave their homes.

“David Kato is an inspiring role model for our students, and the naming of the College after him demonstrates our admiration of, and solidarity with, human rights defenders across the world.”

David Kato College is one of two new colleges on the University’s Campus East in Heslington, the other college has already been named after scholar and Yorkshire businesswoman, Anne Lister.

The name was selected from a large list of suggestions of notable people with connections to the university and the city, which were put forward by students and staff before being confirmed by the University Executive Board.