North Yorkshire Police officers were contacted at around 6am today (March 17) by a member of the public - who reported finding a body in a recycling bin in Scalby in Scarborough.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended and are currently at the scene.

It has been reported that a cordon was put in place in Scalby Road and around the car park at the village hall.

"Enquiries are ongoing, but officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around the incident," a spokesperson for the police force said.