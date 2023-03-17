CAVE rescuers were called out by police after reports of a body at the bottom of a popular tourist spot.
The Clapham-based Cave Rescue Organisation carried out a search at Malham Cove yesterday, March 16.
The callout was made at 10.41am.
A spokesmnan for the rescue organisation said: "North Yorkshire Police called CRO after someone, believed to be dead, was seen on the ground beneath Malham Cove.
"A small team searched a ledge above the site, then the Cove edge itself for personal effects.
"Once police formalities had been concluded, the deceased was stretchered to a team Land Rover, driven down to the car park and transferred to an ambulance."
No further information has been released at this stage.
