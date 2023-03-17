The Clapham-based Cave Rescue Organisation carried out a search at Malham Cove yesterday, March 16.

The callout was made at 10.41am.

A spokesmnan for the rescue organisation said: "North Yorkshire Police called CRO after someone, believed to be dead, was seen on the ground beneath Malham Cove.

"A small team searched a ledge above the site, then the Cove edge itself for personal effects.

"Once police formalities had been concluded, the deceased was stretchered to a team Land Rover, driven down to the car park and transferred to an ambulance."

No further information has been released at this stage.