Because two of the city’s best-known businessmen turned up in the final minute of the show last night (Thursday).

Phil Pinder and Ben Fry, the team behind the Potion’s Cauldron, which sells magical drinks to people on Shambles, and The Hole In Wand wizard-themed golf course on Coppergate, appeared before the dragons.

But only as a tease for next week’s show, when their magical pitch for business investment will be revealed in full.

All that we can say for now is they hope to persuade the Dragons – Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones and Steven Bartlett – to invest in a new magical golf course.

Phil and Ben were joined by Grobblenook the gargoyle, who normally sits above the Shambles shop, for the Dragons’ Den appearance shortly before 9pm yesterday.

Potions Cauldron launches world's first 'gargoyle-crafted cola'

In the trailer last night, Peter Jones said: “These guys are wizards. They can do whatever they want when it comes to business.”

And former University of York student Sara Davies said of a bottle of Potions Cauldron cola: “I just can’t stop staring at that drink that’s moving.”

To find out whether the bewitching pair succeed in their courageous quest watch Dragons’ Den on BBC One at 8pm next Thursday, 23 March.

The Potions Cauldron Group describe themselves as “makers of magical drinks and the creators of magical experiences.”

York's Potions Cauldron to launch The Hole in Wand Blackpool

They have enjoyed rapid expansion in recent years.

They opened The Potions Cauldron shop in Shambles, York, in October 2018.

In May 2021, they then opened ‘The Hole in the Wand’ Wizard golf in York’s Coppergate.

In January 2022, the ‘Potions Express’ opened at York Train Station, selling drinks, snacks, and magical gifts.

And last June ‘The Hole in Wand Blackpool’ opened its doors on the promenade in the popular seaside resort.

Potions Express at 5/8 York Station opens for magical journeys

Last month, the Coppergate course received an upgrade with a new hole.

www.thepotionscauldron.com www.theholeinwand.com