FURTHER deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York trust.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 613 people had died in the area by March 2 – a rise of seven from 606 on the week before.
They were among 18,945 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
A total of 185,234 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 2.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
