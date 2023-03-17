Bottomless soft drinks at the South African restaurant chain have seen a 10p increase after being raised at the beginning of March.

Customers looking to enjoy endless Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta Zero and Sprite Zero will now pay £3.50 under the change.

Other soft drink options like cordials and cans remain unaffected by the rise.

us: we have food at home

also us: do you want a nando’s? — Nando's (@NandosUK) February 27, 2023

Speaking to The Sun, A Nando’s spokesperson said: “We continue to work hard to absorb costs wherever we can and are committed to delivering the best value possible for customers.

"Our bottomless soft drinks have increased by 10p, however, our canned drinks remain the same price.”

The announcement follows a 16% increase of some of its menu items back in January.

The restaurant chain attributed the rise to the increasing cost of ingredients and the running of their restaurants.

However, at the end of 2022 when it unveiled its annual accounts, Nando's said it returned to “near pre-pandemic” levels despite continued closures through the year driven by staff isolation or product shortages.

A spokesperson for the chicken restaurant chain also said it has been “extremely encouraged” by its performance in the months following the end of the financial year.