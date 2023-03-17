The major supermarket already closed its Pay+ free payment mobile app in February but it has now said that the Clubcard app will follow.

The retail giant is encouraging shoppers to download another a new app that will replace them - the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app.

When is the Clubcard app closing?





Tesco will shut down its digital version of its Clubcard on April 18, 2023.

Customers currently use the app instead of carrying a physical loyalty card.

What will replace the Tesco Clubcard app?





The two retired apps will be replaced by the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app.

The supermarket has revamped its Tesco Grocery app and combined all the features of the two scrapped apps.

Customers will now be able to pay, look at their points balance, spend their Clubcard vouchers, check the stock of their favourite products at their local stores and get a grocery delivery in one, convenient place.

Sign up for Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app

Shoppers are being encouraged to download the free revamped app.

It is available on both Apple and Android.

What to do if you have the Clubcard app

Tesco's Clubcard app will be replaced by the Grocery and Clubcard app. ( Tesco) (Image: Tesco)

Those who already use the original Clubcard app won't need to sign up again.

You can press ‘Download or open the app’ in the app banner straight from the Clubcard app.

This will automatically move your account to the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app and you'll be able to use your Clubcard as normal immediately.

Speaking to Which?, a Tesco spokesperson said the new app would be "the easiest way" to get the most out of what Clubcard has to offer.

They added: "With the combined power of Clubcard Prices, coupons, vouchers, alongside our reward partner codes, Clubcard is the best way to get value at Tesco, and our Grocery and Clubcard app is the easiest way to make the most of all your Clubcard has to offer.

"You can avoid getting caught out at the checkout by downloading and switching to the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app.

"You won’t lose any points, vouchers or coupons, as these will still be available in the new app or via your online account."