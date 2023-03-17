York Against Cancer received the money from the Three Bears Foundation to create a ‘Family Room’ within the newly opened Leveson Centre at York Community Stadium.

The donation will be instrumental in providing a safe space for those affected by cancer in the local community, offering practical and emotional support, complementing the clinical treatments provided at the hospital.

York Against Cancer has opened a family room at the Leveson Centre at York Community Stadium thanks to £20,000 from the Three Bears Foundation (Image: YAC)

The Leveson Centre is open for people to visit from Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, to see the space and have a cup of tea or coffee over a chat. The Centre plans to offer a range of holistic support services including complementary therapy, information and advice, support groups, financial and psychological support, as well as being a welcoming place for cancer patients and their families to meet and connect with others.

Julie Russell, CEO of York Against Cancer said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Three Bears Foundation for this generous contribution towards The Leveson Centre’s Family Room. This donation has made a huge difference to the development of our new cancer support centre, helping us create a welcoming and supportive environment where people affected by cancer can come and access the support they need.

“This donation is also a testament to the wonderful work the Three Bears are doing to raise awareness and support for pancreatic cancer across the country.”

The Three Bears Foundation was set up in loving memory of Jane Burn, who tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer in December 2017. The Three Bears Foundation received its name from Jane’s nickname for her son “Chrissy Bear”.

Since then, countless others have joined Mark and Chris in raising awareness of one of the most under-diagnosed and least understood of cancers – pancreatic cancer. Their mission is to raise as much public awareness and funds as possible to further medical research and support the families that have been affected by pancreatic cancer.

Chris Burn,Founder and Trustee of The Three Bears Foundation said: “The Three Bears Foundation are incredibly proud to make this donation and be working with such an outstanding local charity, York Against Cancer makes such a difference to our local community. We were so happy to be able to make this donation and be a part of the new Leveson Centre.”

The Family Room in the Leveson Centre is now available for support groups to use, for more information or to arrange private use of the room itself, please email support@thelevesoncentre.org.uk